GITAM university inks MoU with G-CEIP to promote Intellectual Property knowledge

March 25, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GITAM Deemed to be University signed an MoU with Goa-Centre for Excellence in Intellectual Property (G-CEIP) here on Monday, to promote Intellectual Property (IP) knowledge, services and regulatory affairs.

GITAM Registrar D. Gunasekharan and G-CEIP founder Umesh Banakar exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of GITAM School of Law Director R. Anita Rao.

As part of MoU, the G-CEIP will organise Certificate Professional Advancement Programme (CPAP) for GITAM law faculty and students and will extend the same opportunity to other academic institutions in the State. The collaboration also focusses on a series of workshops and conferences to provide continuous update and upgrade of knowledge base in IP.