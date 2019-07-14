Giripradakshina: Collector reviews arrangements

Besides setting up 50 first-aid centres with ORS readily available there, lighting and barricading should be in place for the Giripradakshina of the Simhachalam hill on Monday, District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said.

He, along with Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, inspected the route from Toli Pavancha to Appu Ghar on Saturday and held a meeting with officials at Toli Pavancha. He instructed officials to arrange 30 water kiosks and toilets, keep 30 boats and 60 swimmers ready at Appu Ghar in view of devotees taking a dip there, carry out patch work on roads to improve them and keep ‘108’ vehicles and mini ambulances ready to provide quick medical assistance, if necessary. He also saw the arrangements being made at the Madhava Swamy temple at Venugopla Swamy temple at Madhavadhara.

Simhachalam Devasthanam Executive Officer K. Ramachandra Mohan and GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health) A. Hemanth participated.

‘Curb plastic use’

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS) has appealed to GVMC to issue necessary guidelines for restricted use of water sachets and other non-biodegradable materials during the Giripradakshina by voluntary organisations. Besides, adequate garbage bins and makeshift bio-toilets should be provided as is done every year and water should be made available at the toilets.

Voluntary and service Organisations and hospitals in the Health City at Arilova area should be made to participate in a big way for creating facilities for the devotees APFERWAS vice-president K.S.R. Murthy said.