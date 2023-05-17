HamberMenu
Giraffe dies of illness in Visakhapatnam zoo

The animal was brought from the Negara Zoo in Malaysia in 2013

May 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
A file photo of the giraffe that died at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo by V Raju

A 10-year-old female giraffe named May died of illness in the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam here on Wednesday (May 17), the zoo officials have said. The average lifespan of a giraffe is around 20-25 years.

May was brought from the Negara Zoo in Malaysia in 2013 when she was four months old. The post-mortem report submitted by the veterinary assistant surgeon of the IGZP cited chronic metritis and pneumonia as the reasons for the death, said an official release.

“May had been undergoing treatment for the past three months. We made every possible effort to treat her by consulting various wildlife experts from other zoos. However, her condition kept deteriorating. She died on Wednesday,” IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said in the release.

A zebra and a white tiger died in the zoo a few weeks ago.

