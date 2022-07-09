GIMSR graduation ceremony: 116 students receive MBBS degrees

New-age medical professionals should be life-long learners, says KIIT Pro-Chancellor

New-age medical professionals should be life-long learners, says KIIT Pro-Chancellor

The graduation ceremony of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Medical College was held at GITAM Deemed to be University campus here on Friday.

KIIT University Pro-Chancellor Subrat Kumar Acharya, who attended as the chief guest, said that medical knowledge, skills and social requirements for patient care were rapidly changing, and the new-age medical professionals were expected to be life-long learners to provide effective care for the patients. Health professionals with high levels of empathy operate more efficiently for the fulfillment of their role in eliciting therapeutic change. He advised the medical graduates to follow ethics to impart high standards in the profession.

GITAM President M. Sribharath observed that many doctors who do not leave the country, prefer to stay in the cities and treat patients who can pay, even as people in the rural areas grapple with an acute shortage of trained specialists. He hoped the GITAM students would change the situation in coming years.

In charge Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar E. Variyar, GITAM Medical Sciences Pro Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Batmanabane, GIMSR Medical College Principal I. Jyothi Padmaja congratulated the students.

A total of 116 MBBS pass outs (2016-17) batch received their degrees. Shaik Asha received the GITAM President Gold Medal for his outstanding academic performance.

Dr. Jyothi Padmaja administered the oath (Physician’s Pledge) to the graduating students.