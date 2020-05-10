Visakhapatnam

Gas leak: 14 children discharged from KGH

DMHO Tirupati Rao interacting with those affected in the gas leak, at the KGH in Visakhapatnam.

DMHO Tirupati Rao interacting with those affected in the gas leak, at the KGH in Visakhapatnam.   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

All children responding well to treatment: DMHO

Fourteen children, who were undergoing treatment at the Paediatrics Ward of King George Hospital (KGH) for the LG Polymers styrene gas leakage, were discharged on Sunday.

District Medical and Health Officer S. Tirupathi Rao, who came to see the condition of the children, said that all the children were responding well to the treatment and were recovering.

The number of gas leak-affected children, undergoing treatment at the hospital, now stands at around 38. He said that no other children would be discharged as the State government has given directions on assessing the short and long-term effects due to the inhalation of styrene gas. “The main complaints of the children include: burning of the eyes, breathing problems, vomiting sensation, dizziness and effect on the central nervous system. A committee of experts will meet to give their opinions on the long-term effects. We are listing out the details of those undergoing treatment at hospitals and those affected living in the villages surrounding the LG Polymers plant as constant monitoring of their progress is needed,” Dr. Tirupathi Rao said. “There are over 300 gas leak-affected persons, including children, undergoing treatment at the KGH. This apart 165 persons were under treatment at 10 private hospitals,” he said.

