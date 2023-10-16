Ganta criticises Jagan for not allotting time to Opposition leaders in Visakhapatnam

October 16, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to allot time to leaders of Opposition parties and representatives of civil society organisations as is the usual practice in the past.

Addressing a media conference here, on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that they (TDP leaders) had submitted a memorandum to the District Collector seeking permission to meet the Chief Minister during his visit to the city. The memorandum was rejected. He said that the YSRCP government would be in power for another three months, and hoped that Mr. Jagan would realise the truth at least now.

Referring to the oft-repeated statements of the Chief Minister that he would shift his camp office to Visakhapatnam and postponing it every time. Expressing doubts over his shifting to the city, the TDP MLA wondered whether it would be possible even by Sankranti. He alleged that the Chief Minister was making false claims on the projects brought by the previous government as his own.

He said that the YSRCP government, which he alleged was targeting the Opposition leaders, would be shown the door in the 2024 elections. He also alleged that the YSRCP leaders had grabbed around 2 lakh square yards of land around Bheemunipatnam, when Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy was the party in-charge for the region.

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that injustice was being done to the people Thadi village, who were displaced by the pharma industry.

TDP district president Palla Srinivasa Rao deplored the arrest of people’s representatives and Opposition leaders even as the Chief Ministerhopped to different venues by helicopter to participate in various programmes. He ridiculed the imposition of traffic restrictions in the city, when the Chief Minister made an aerial visit. He deplored the officials for failing to permit the employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to meet the Chief Minister.

TDP Anakapalli president Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, MLCs Duvvarapu Rama Rao and Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, former MLA Gandi Babji, party leaders P.V.G. Kumar, Batthula Tatayya Babu, Korada Rajababu, Pragada Nageswara Rao, Chikkala Vijaya Babu, Telugu Mahila district president Anantha Lakshmi and secretary Gangalla Satya were present.

Earlier, a tense situation prevailed at the residence of Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao, when TDP leaders and activists tried to express their resentment at the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged involvement in the Skill Development Scam case.

The TDP leaders brought black balloons and tried to release them into the air, when police personnel grabbed them from the TDP leaders. They were prevented from moving out of the house.