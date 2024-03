March 26, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) South Constituency in-charge Gandi Babjee was announced as Visakhapatnam parliament president by the party here on Tuesday. In this regard, a release was issued by TDP State president K. Atchannaidu. On the occasion, TDP MP candidate M. Sribharat and other leaders congratulated him at the party office.