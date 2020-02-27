Visakhapatnam

Free tailoring training from March 14

A 40-day free training programme in tailoring and fashion designing for unemployed women will be organised under the aegis of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, in association with the Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED).

The training sessions will be organised at the organisations’s training centre at Yendada from March 14.

For application and other details, interested people can dial the phone numbers 9849822666/8520087780/ 9642184225.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 8:47:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/free-tailoring-training-from-march-14/article30928551.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY