Free tailoring training from March 14

A 40-day free training programme in tailoring and fashion designing for unemployed women will be organised under the aegis of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, in association with the Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED).

The training sessions will be organised at the organisations’s training centre at Yendada from March 14.

For application and other details, interested people can dial the phone numbers 9849822666/8520087780/ 9642184225.