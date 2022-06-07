Four held, 220 kg ganja seized at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam
Pendurthi Police arrested four persons while they were allegedly transporting around 220 kg of ganja in a car at Pendurthi here on Tuesday. Inspector of Pendurthi Police Station K. Ashok Kumar said that all the accused belong to Alluri Sitharamaraju district and were allegedly transporting the ganja to the city limits, where they have planned to sell it to some other persons. Further investigation is on.
