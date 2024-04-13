Foundation stone laid for NCC cadet accommodation in Tirupati

April 13, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Foundation stone was laid for the construction of accommodation for the NCC cadets at NCC Nagar in Tirupati on Saturday in the presence of Ramachandra Naidu Galla, Chairman of Amara Raja Group, and NCC Directorate Deputy Director General (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) Air Commodore V.M. Reddy.

The facility is being created over an area of 2,500 square feet at an estimated cost of ₹30 lakh, under the Rajanna Foundation, the CSR arm of the Amara Raja Group.

Seargeant Shreesshanth of 29 (A) Battalion NCC of the Tirupati Group, who won the Best Cadet Trophy in the Junior Division category at Republic Day Camp 2024, was felicitated on the occasion.

NCC Group Tirupati has been in its current location in Tirupati since 1963. The project is targeted for completion by mid-May before the main training cycle begins.

Referring to Mr. Ramachandra Naidu’s professional and philanthropic work, Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Naidu was an NCC cadet, a C certificate holder and a participant of the Republic Day camp.