GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Foundation stone laid for NCC cadet accommodation in Tirupati

April 13, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Amara Raja Group chairman Ramachandra Naidu Galla during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the accommodation facility for NCC cadets in Tirupati on Saturday.

Amara Raja Group chairman Ramachandra Naidu Galla during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the accommodation facility for NCC cadets in Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Foundation stone was laid for the construction of accommodation for the NCC cadets at NCC Nagar in Tirupati on Saturday in the presence of Ramachandra Naidu Galla, Chairman of Amara Raja Group, and NCC Directorate Deputy Director General (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) Air Commodore V.M. Reddy.

The facility is being created over an area of 2,500 square feet at an estimated cost of ₹30 lakh, under the Rajanna Foundation, the CSR arm of the Amara Raja Group.

Seargeant Shreesshanth of 29 (A) Battalion NCC of the Tirupati Group, who won the Best Cadet Trophy in the Junior Division category at Republic Day Camp 2024, was felicitated on the occasion.

NCC Group Tirupati has been in its current location in Tirupati since 1963. The project is targeted for completion by mid-May before the main training cycle begins.

Referring to Mr. Ramachandra Naidu’s professional and philanthropic work, Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Naidu was an NCC cadet, a C certificate holder and a participant of the Republic Day camp.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.