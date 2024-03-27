GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and YSRCP candidate K.K. Raju to fight it out in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana is also to contest from the constituency

March 27, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju

BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju | Photo Credit: V RAJU

It’s official now. Former MLA & State Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and YSR Congress Party MLA candidate K.K. Raju will lock horns for Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency, in the coming elections.

Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) has confirmed two Assembly constituency tickets in the combined Visakhapatnam district, here on Wednesday.

While one ticket was given to Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju as anticipated, the BJP has announced a candidate from Araku Valley (ST) – Pangi Raja Babu and this comes as a shocker. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has already announced a candidate Siyyari Donnu Dora for Araku Assembly constituency ticket, earlier.

Already Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Mr. K.K. Raju have been engaged in heated arguments. It may be noted that Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju had began his election campaign in the North constituency almost two months ago, very much optimistic on receiving the ticket. He was the MLA from the constituency during 2014-19.

Former Joint Director of CBI and Jai Bharat National Party president V.V. Lakshmi Narayana has announced that he would be contesting from North Assembly constituency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.