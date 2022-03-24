Andhra Pradesh: Food testing research lab to come up at AU

Varsity enters into an MoU with Defence Food Testing Research Lab

The Defence Food Testing Research Lab (DFRL) is partnering with the management of the Food Testing Research Lab which is being set up at Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam.

AU Registrar V. Krishnamohan and DFRL Director Anil Dutt Semwal signed the MoUs in the presence of AU Vice Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy at a function held at the DFRL campus in Mysore on Thursday.

Varsity officials said that DFRL will provide intellectual and technical support needed to train students in food science and technical fields. AU will assist with technical equipment and setting up of laboratories. Senior scientists from DFRL would be appointed as members of the Research Advisory Commitee. Internships would be offered to AU students at DFRL.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that the varsity is setting up a food testing research lab, pharma testing lab and genetic testing lab with the goal of turning the varsity into a national research hub.

“DFRL is excited to come forward to provide support and partnership in the Food Testing and Research Lab. AU has set up chair professors, an incubation centre and a Nasscom Centre of Excellence in line with national educational institutions,” he said.