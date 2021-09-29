Flight simulator at INS Dega goes operational

A state-of-the-art MiG-29K flight simulator has gone operational at INS Dega, on Monday.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag-Officer Commanding in-chief of Eastern Naval Command, inaugurating it said that it is an important milestone towards setting up of the naval aviation facilities for the indigenously built Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant, on the eastern seaboard.

The flight simulator will aid in effective training of MiG-29K pilots on all possible types of combat flight missions in all weather conditions.

The simulator complex comprises various modules of which the Full Motion Simulator will provide an immersive experience of the actual fight environment with full motion capabilities coupled with an all-around Field of View from the cockpit of MiG-29K aircraft.

Besides providing options for basic and advance training it will also enable simulation of various types of flight emergencies in aircraft handling and flight dynamics.

The simulator also provides options for operations from the deck of INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

The infrastructure has been set up as a precursor to the basing of MiG-29K aircraft in the ENC.