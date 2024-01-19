Five dead, five injured in two road accidents in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts

January 19, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Five persons killed in two separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts on Friday.

In one accident, three persons of a family died near Sankaram village under Anakapalli (Rural) police station limits. The accident reportedly occurred after the front tyre of the car burst. All the deceased belong to Bikkavolu area in East Godavari.

According to reports from the Anakapalli (Rural) police, a group of eight members of two families came to Simhachalam. The accident occurred when they were returning after darshan. After the tyre burst, the car overturned to the other side of the road.

It was learnt that the deceased include two women and an eight-year-old boy. Five others, who were injured in the accident, were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Anakapalli (Rural) police have registered a case.

In another accident, two persons died on the spot after a speeding tipper lorry reportedly hit the bike on which they were travelling near Duvvada in Visakhapatnam city.

The deceased include a 30-year-person and his niece who was a minor. The accident took place when the duo were heading towards Sabbavaram from Gajuwaka, as per initial reports.

Duvvada Traffic Inspector Mahalakshmi is investigating the case.