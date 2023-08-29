Fisherfolk protest at Visakha Container Terminal in Visakhapatnam

August 29, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Tension prevailed in front of the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limted (VCTPL) on August 29 near the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam when scores of fisherfolk demonstrated against the Terminal management for not resolving their long-pending demands.

A total of 543 beneficiary families who had parted the land for the construction of the VCTPL in 1993, demanded that the Visakhapatnam Port Authorities and the VCTPL fulfil the promises made in the past. The fishermen squatted outside the gate from the morning as a mark of protest. They blocked the in-and-out movement of container vehicles at the terminal.

Speaking to The Hindu, a leader of the protesters, Ayyappa from Peda Jalaripeta, said the port management promised 60 square yards of house site, job for a person in each family and a ₹1 lakh compensation. But, nothing has been fulfilled as of day.

The earlier protest was held in September 2022. When contracted, VCTPL authorities said, “They are holding a meeting now over their issue.”