Visakhapatnam

Fire week celebrations begin

The National Fire Week celebrations began here on Wednesday at the district fire office.

Going with this year’s theme ‘Maintenance of fire equipment is the key to mitigate fire hazards’ the firemen spread out their various equipment for public display.

“During the week, we interact with the public and try to create awareness on different fire hazards and how to mitigate them,” said District Fire Officer B. Ram Prakash.

Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed for all the firemen who were martyred last year, in the line of duty.

“The week would conclude with a seminar on April 20 and in the meanwhile, we will be visiting various hospitals, apartment complexes and industries to create awareness on maintenance and use of fire equipment,” said Mr. Ram Prakash.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 6:15:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/fire-week-celebrations-begin/article34319040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY