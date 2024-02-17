GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

There is no damage, say officials

February 17, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for sometime among the workers of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigham Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) here on Saturday when a fire broke out on the plant premises on Saturday. Firefighters reached the spot to douse the fire.

Confirming the fire mishap, an official release from RINL-VSP stated that a minor fire broke out at Coke Ovens & Coal Chemical Plant (CO&CCP) unit of the plant at around 10.30 a.m. on February 17 (Saturday).

“There was no damage to the plant, machinery and production. No one was injured in the accident, and the plant’s CISF Fire Wing doused it within an hour,” the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.