Visakhapatnam

Fire breaks out at factory at Aganampudi

Fire broke out at a factory at the Industrial Estate, Aganampudi, in the city on Wednesday night.

No casualties were reported. Locals panicked as thick smoke engulfed the surrounding areas due to the fire.

Police and fire personnel have reached the spot and were seen trying to douse the fire.

The reasons for the fire and property loss are yet to be ascertained.

