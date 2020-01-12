Visakhapatnam

Festive rush clogs roads across city

Vehicles moving at a snail’s pace due to heavy traffic at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Vehicles moving at a snail’s pace due to heavy traffic at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Underground cabling works adding up to woes of motorists at many junctions

With Sankranti festival a couple of days to go, shopping malls, garment shops and markets were flocked with a large number of people. Traffic congestions were being reported at a number of places, especially at commercial areas and roads leading to bus stations.

Shopping complexes at Jagadamba Junction, Daba Gardens, Poorna Market, Resapuvanipalem, Asilmetta, Madhurawada, Gajuwaka, Murali Nagar, Gopalapatnam, MVP double road and many other areas were seen with a large number of people coming for shopping since Friday. Many stretches witnessed congestions and vehicles are moving at a snail's pace. The ongoing works of underground cabling are adding up to woes of motorists at many junctions.

“Parking has become major problem in this area. Just like some major events in the city, the traffic police should restrict traffic at some areas during such festivals. It took over half-an-hour from RTC Complex Junction to Jagadamba Junction,” said M. Janaki Ram, a resident from Visakhapatnam, who came to shopping at Jagadamba Junction

Many shoppers pointed out parking problem a major issue. “Many of the shoppers were seen parking their vehicles just beside the road, which is leading to traffic congestions. We did not have space to park vehicle at Dabagardens. Auto-rickshaws should be allowed till some junctions only,” said L Ravi, a resident of Murali Nagar.

Keeping in view the Sankranti rush, additional traffic police personnel have been deployed in many areas. Traffic diversions are being implemented for free flow of vehicles.

Moreover since the Sankranti holidays began, major tourist spots, were seen flocked with tourists. Cinema theatres witnessed huge rush since early hours of the day, as several movies were started to screen since 3 a.m.

