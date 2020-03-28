Farmers will not face problems in bringing vegetables to Vizag: Minister

No implementation of social distancing at a few rythu bazaars, problems faced by farmers during transportation of essential goods, issues of migrant labourers during lockdown and a few other issues were discussed during the review meet organised by the Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao along with District Collector V Vinay Chand, officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and others concerned, here on Saturday.

Speaking during the review meet, Mr. Srinivasa Rao reiterated that there would not be any problem for farmers during the transport of vegetables to the city. He said that he had already discussed the issue with the police, for which RTC is running special buses. He also said that to keep a watch over the implementation of lockdown and also to ensure provision of essential commodities in the rural areas, they have appointed a committee which include a police official, Tahsildar and MPDO.

During the meet, a few political representatives brought to the notice of the Minister that GVMC do not have adequate quantity of bleaching powder due to which the spraying operations are not being properly done. Responding to it, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that they have received bleaching powder stock on March 27.

Over the arrangements at ration depots, the Minister said that one volunteer would be present at the ration depot to help public. The volunteer will ensure social distancing is followed, he said.

Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi complained that several migrant labourers were entering the district from East Godavari border and asked for strengthening of surveillance there.

Anakapalle MP B. Sathyavathi, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Anakapalle MLA G. Amarnath, Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy and several others were present.