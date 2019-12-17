Event organiser to be hired for Visakha Utsav in two days

With a week to go for Visakha Utsav, the tourism officials have said that an event manager will be hired in the next couple of days for the annual programme.

“An event manager will be selected within two days. Then, we will discuss about how to go about the two-day event and the type of programmes,” said District Tourism Officer (DTO) Poornima Devi.

A senior officer of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) said that though the budget and number of days for the event had been reduced when compared to last year, plans were afoot to organise musical night and other cultural programmes. Renowned celebrities, singers and popular TV actors might be contacted to make the event a hit, he said.

Exhibition stalls

The Visakha Utsav committee is planning to set up 50 exhibition stalls and 30 food stalls on Beach Road, the main venue for the event. Local cuisines including Andhra delicacies will be given a priority in the food stalls. Exhibition stalls will have several fun events for children and elders. The main stage will be set up opposite the Kali Matha temple. A flower show will be organised at YSR Central Park.

Registrations

In an attempt to promote the local talent, the VMRDA is inviting applications from local artistes to take part in cultural programmes that will be organised at Dr. YSR Central Park on December 28 and 29.

“Interested candidates can register their names on the fifth floor of the VMRDA office or at District Tourism Office before December 23. Select applicants will perform during the event,” said VMRDA Secretary A. Srinivas.