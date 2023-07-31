HamberMenu
Electricity employees in Andhra Pradesh warn to go on indefinite strike from August 10

July 31, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

The Struggle Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Trade Union has demanded that the authorities concerned including the State government must resolve their long-pending issues.

A roundtable of the committee was held at the CITU office at Jagdamba Centre here on July 30 (Sunday).

Committee leaders R. Satya Rao said that the State government had not yet resolved the demands of all electricity companies’ employees, contract workers and energy assistants. Seven electricity employees unions held a State-level conference in Vijayawada on July 26, seeking settlement of their demands such as provision of 45% fitment for employees, regularisation of outsourcing and contract employees, filling up of posts under Karunya scheme, wage revision, etc.

“The roundtable was held in the city on Sunday is a part of the Committee’s ongoing activities to raise our issues. We will submit representations to the District Collectors on July 31 (Monday). If the government does not resolve our demands within the strike notice period, we will launch an indefinite strike from August 10,” said Mr. Satya Rao.

