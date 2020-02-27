Eight more model police stations mooted in Vizag

The city police have chalked out a major expansion and modernisation plan and the proposals have been been sent to the higher ups for approval.

Topping the bill is the plan to convert eight police stations into model ones with an estimated expenditure of around ₹1 crore each.

“We have plans to convert police stations including the ones at Arilova, Dwaraka Nagar, PM Palem into model police stations. The revived facilities will have crèches for the women staff, separate enclosures for accused, cubicles and workstations for the staff and reception centres,” says Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena.

The Commissionerate has already converted the police stations at MVP Colony, Maharanipeta and Kancharapalem into model stations.

Apart from this, a Disha police station will be inaugurated at Yendada shortly and this station will house the ACP (North) office. The two-storey building has been constructed entailing an expenditure of ₹2 crore. There are plans to build an office for the DCP (Zone-I) at Madhurwada.

For tourists

The long-pending tourism police station appears to have finally moved in the right direction. The idea of having an exclusive tourism police station was mooted by former Police Commissioner T. Yoganand. “A tourism police station may come up in Jodugullapalem area. With the increase in tourist footfalls, having an exclusive police station is the need of the hour. ,” says Mr. Meena, adding that a land measuring 2,000 sq yards has been identified at Jodugullapalem.

The proposal of setting up a modern forensic laboratory equipped with facilities to deal with cyber forensic cases has also been cleared and it is likely to come up at Marripalem in a stretch of two acres.

With the implementation of the Disha Act, there is a need for a modern state-of-the-art forensic lab and this will also house the facilities for cyber forensic cases. “The proposal has been pending since long and the works are likely to begin shortly,” says a senior police officer.