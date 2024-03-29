GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight injured as lorry hits several vehicles at a traffic signal in Anakapalli district

A constable was severely injured in the accident and his condition is said to be critical, say police

March 29, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Eight persons were injured when a speeding lorry hit several vehicles, including a tractor, a car and couple of two-wheelers, which were lined before a traffic signal at Lankelapalem under Parawada police station limits here on Friday.

Of the eight persons, a police constable named Satyanarayan from CCRB Anakapalli was severely injured, and his condition is said to be critical, as per the police.

Inspector of Parawada police station Bala Surya Rao said that the driver of the lorry claimed that the accident occurred due to brake failure, but we are yet to ascertain it. The police would also check whether there was negligence, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.