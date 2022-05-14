Eat Right Mela organised in Visakhapatnam

Mayor flags off walkathon conducted on the occasion

Youngsters trying summer drinks at the Eat Right Mela organised by Food safety and standard authority of india in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Mayor flags off walkathon conducted on the occasion

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Visakhapatnam branch, organised the first ever Eat Right Mela (ERM) in the city on Saturday.

A walkathon was also conducted earlier in the morning on Beach Road from the NTR statue to the YSR statue.

A large number of people participated in the walkathon that was flagged off by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari.

G. Lakshmisha, Commissioner of GVMC, P. Muthumaran, Director, FSSAI Southern Region, K. Jagadeeshwari, Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine, Vijayawada, Vijay Kumar Commandant, Unit Commander, CISF Unit, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, K S Viswanathan, Joint Collector, K Vijayalakshmi, District Medical and Health Officer, and others were present.

Later inaugurating the mela at The Park Hotel, the Mayor appreciated FSSAI to drive the message of eating the right things through the walkathon and the mela.

Mr. Muthumaran spoke about the evolution of the Eat Right India movement which had begun to usher in a 'new food culture' in the country by persuading both the food businesses and consumers to eat safe, healthy and sustainably – which are the pillars of the movement.

While highlighting on the various initiatives and regulatory efforts by FSSAI, he also stated that Eat Right Mela provides a great platform for interaction between the food businesses, government agencies and general public to interact with each other and share ideas on eating safe and healthy.

The mela was also organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and had about 20 stalls set up by eminent food business operators, State Government agencies and NGOs, showcasing the local ethnic cuisine and other healthy recipes.