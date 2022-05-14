Eastern Naval Command organises maiden Stadium Run in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent May 14, 2022 17:53 IST

239 runners take part in the event, conducted from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., under various categories

As part of its sporting activities, the Eastern Naval Command conducted the maiden Stadium Run for Armed Forces personnel and their family members here on Friday. The run commenced at 6 p.m. on Friday and concluded at 6 a.m. on Saturday. The race was conducted under 12 hours and 6 hours individual run, and 12 hours relay categories. The event saw an enthusiastic participation of 239 runners, including 41 women, in various categories who covered a total distance of 7,365 kms. The event was aimed at promoting the spirit of healthy living among naval personnel in a post COVID scenario and to enhance competitive sport among naval personnel by encouraging mass participation in a high endurance event. The winners of the 12 hours solo run were Lieutenant Commander Amit and Lieutenant Anjani Pandey in the men's and women's categories respectively. Rear Admiral Sandeep Pradhan, CSO (P&A), HQENC, gave away prizes to the winners.



