Eastern Naval Command celebrates International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam

Naval personnel performing yoga to celebrate the eight International Day of Yoga, onboard INS Satpura, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.

Eastern Naval Command celebrated International Yoga Day by conducting yoga sessions at its various land and floating assets here on Tuesday.’

About 22,000 personnel of the ENC, defence civilians and their family members joined to celebrate the occasion.

Various postures of yoga, meditation, pranayam and breathing techniques were performed as part of the session.

All units under the ENC spread across from the ships deployed in the Pacific Ocean, South China Sea, Andaman Sea and submarines to the naval establishments in the States of West Bengal to Tamil Nadu participated in various yoga related activities.

Special yoga sessions were also conducted in unique forms and places including Aqua Yoga in the swimming pool, Airfield Yoga at Naval Air Station INS Dega, Hilltop Yoga at Dolphin Hill at Visakhapatnam, Yoga in Hospital at INHS Kalyani and Yoga in residential-cum-community centres.

Special yoga-related quizzes and competitions, and lectures by experts for adopting yoga as a way of life were also organised.

A yoga session on deck INS Satpura, the 6000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate, which is on deployment about 7,000-nautical mile from its base at Visakhapatnam, was also taken up. Poster making and essay competitions were also conducted on board INS Satpura to commemorate the day.