East Coast Railway to operate special trains to Kurnool and Vikarabad

December 30, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

East Coast Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Visakhapatnam –Kurnool city- Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam Road-Vikarabad- Srikakulam Road

Train no. 08541 Visakhapatnam –Kurnool city Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 hrs on January 10, 17 and 24 and will reach Kachegua on the next day at 7.50 a.m. and leave at 8 a.m. to reach Kurnool city at 1.25 p.m.

In the return direction, 08542 Kurnool city – Visakhapatnam Special Express will leave Kurnool city at 3.30 p.m. on January 11, 18 and 15 to reach Kacheguda at 8 p.m. and leave at 8.10 p.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 11 a.m. on the next day.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada Annavaram, Samlkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijyawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road and Gadwal.

Train no. 08547 Srikakulam Road –Vikarabad Special Express, will leave Srikakulam Road at 5 p.m. on January 12, 19 and 26, 2024 and will reach Duvvada at 8.18 p.m., depart at 8.20 p.m. to reach Vikarabad on the next day at 9 a.m

In the return direction, 08548 Vikarabad – Srikakulam Road Special Express, will leave Vikarabad at 8.25 p.m. on January 13, 20 and 27 and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 9:38 a.m. and depart at 9.40 a.m. to reach Srikakulam Road station at 12.15 p.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Pondur, Chipurpalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalaasa, Pendurthi, Simhachalam North, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samlkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijyawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Begumpet and Lingampalli.