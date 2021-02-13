Drop privatisation move, VSP Protection Committee urges Centre

‘Immediately allocate captive iron ore mines to steel plant’

Vizag Steel Plant Protection Committee, formed by all trade unions of different parties and various people’s organisations, held a meeting here on Saturday and passed a unanimous resolution urging the Union government to drop the proposal of strategic sale of the steel plant.

They also passed a resolution demanding that the Centre immediately allocate captive iron ore mines to the steel plant.

The members also laid a roadmap for the agitation, for this month.

Speaking to the media, president of the committee M. Jaggu Naidu said that if the Centre did not drop the idea of privatisation of the plant, then the committee would step up the agitation by garnering support from across various sections, including the youth and student.

The committee also laid a roadmap and discussed about the activities that would be taken up in this month.

On February 16, a maha dharna will be held from 10 a.m. at Gandhi statue, near GVMC.

On February 18, a rally would be taken out from Hindustan Zinc Limited to Gajuwaka. This will be followed by a public meeting at Lanka Maidan in Gajuwaka.

On February 23, the youth and students will undertake a march, for the protection of VSP.

Earlier, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana visited the site where the members of the committee are on a relay hunger strike. He said on Friday, a delegation of MPs had met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and submitted a memorandum and explained why VSP should not be privatised.

He also said that in the next meeting in New Delhi, he would try to get the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take all the union leaders for an interaction with the PM.