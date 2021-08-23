DRM inspects amenities at railway station

He takes feedback from commuters on facilities

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Sathpathy inspected Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday. He took stock of various amenities and facilities provided at the station and ongoing developmental activities.

He inspected the renovated Jan-ahar, Rail dhaba, food stalls and various catering units on all platforms. He appreciated the use of modern equipment for cooking, storage and serving at the food courts.

Mr. Sathpathy inspected the renovated reserved lounge on Platform no.1 and the newly constructed entrance arch near Gate No.3 and construction works of Station Façade, which are under progress under station redevelopment plan.

During his inspection, the DRM interacted with the passengers at waiting halls, booking offices, Passenger Reservation Office, parcel office and on the platforms and took their feedback on the facilities. The passengers gave positive feedback and appreciated the efforts of the railways in serving customers and in keeping the image of Swachh Bharat at the railway station, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Mr. Sathpathy checked the Robotic Spa, Human Interactive Interface and Mobile Health Kiosk on Platform no.1.

Later, the DRM inspected the battery- operated cars, refreshing lounge- a modern toilet block , AC relaxing lounge and pandemic preventive gear equipment stall, which were provided under non-fare revenue at the station for the convenience of passengers. He interacted with the service providers to know about the prospects of their units. He advised the accompanying officials to constantly monitor the amenities and facilities to give the best service to customers.