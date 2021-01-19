Drive home safety message among youth: Minister

‘Organise awareness programmes in colleges and schools’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has directed officials to hold discussions with Principals of colleges and schools and organise awareness programmes at educational institutions to drive home the road safety message among the future citizens.

The Minister inaugurated the 32nd Road Safety Awareness Month at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he underlined the need for creating proper awareness among road users on the road rules before they could be strictly enforced. He said that the State government was committed to reduce road accidents by improving road infrastructure.

He said for the first time, the road safety programme was being observed for a month to promote awareness among the public. The objective was to minimise road accidents. He directed the enforcement officials to initiate strict action against those indulging in ‘drink and drive’ and driving without helmets and seat belts.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, along with District Collector V. Vinay Chand, released an awareness brochure and flagged off a motorcycle rally. Rajam MLA Kambala Jogulu, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Bapuji and RTC Regional Manager M.Y. Danam were among those who participated.

An SUV (Interceptor vehicle), with banners on road safety draped all around its body and small mikes mounted on it, passing through the main roads and traffic junctions caught the attention of passers-by. Audio messages, in Telugu, impressed upon motorists to wear helmets and seat belts and not to indulge in ‘drink and drive’, as it could be dangerous.