Door-to-door delivery: Postal Department and Indian Railways begin cargo service in Visakhapatnam

The 1.52 tonnes of cargo reaches Vizag from Bengaluru

The 1.52 tonnes of cargo reaches Vizag from Bengaluru

The first consignment of the Joint Cargo Services, a cargo delivery scheme, initiated by the Department of Posts and the Indian Railways, arrived here on Friday from Bengaluru.

The 1.52 tonnes of cargo loaded from Bengaluru on Thursday in Prasanthi Express reached Visakhapatnam on Friday morning.

This cargo service initiated by the two departments between Surat and Varanasi, has now been extended to the southern part of the country and this was the first parcel to arrive, said Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Visakhapatnam, N. Soma Sekhar Rao.

The cargo has arrived in about 44 boxes and will be door delivered by the Indian Post Department.

Giving details about the service, he said, the crucial part of the scheme is that the first and the last mile connectivity will be provided by India Post by picking and dropping the consignment at the doorsteps of the addressees.

“The customer need not visit the railway station, as in the past as every care will be taken by the Postal Department,” he said.

The Railway authorities said that the scheme is a new source of revenue for the Railways and is a pilot project.

It is joint initiative by both the Departments and Railways will provide the middle connectivity. The scheme is open for both companies and individuals.