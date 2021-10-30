Don’t increase room rents, Araku police tell lodge owners

‘Collect photos, copies of Aadhaar cards before allotting rooms’

Ahead of the tourist season, the Araku police have been sensitising local lodge and resort owners on various issues, in the Visakhapatnam district. The police are also appealing to the owners not to take advantage of the increase in number of tourists and hike the charges of rooms.

The police have been conducting inspections in the lodges and resorts in Araku mandal for the last two days. The Araku Valley and Paderu have been receiving a good number of tourists since Dasara holidays. It is expected to see an increase in the number of tourists from the next week, as winter was setting in and there is a drop in night temperatures in the Agency.

The police asked the managements to collect photos as well as Aadhaar cards of the guests before allotting rooms. He also asked them to maintain registers properly and not to give rooms to minors at any cost. The police directed the lodge as well as resort owners to install CCTV cameras and maintain hard-disks with two month footage storage capacity.

Araku Circle Inspector G.D. Babu asked the managements as well as the staff working at the hospitals not to support ganja smuggling. He also asked them to approach police in case, if they find any persons moving suspiciously in and around the lodge premises.

The Araku Valley police also instructed the managements not to install tents without permissions. He suggested them to take permission from the police as well as the Revenue Department, for setting up tents. With the dip in mercury levels and the valley turning scenic, the tent accommodation has been attracting a large number of tourists in the Agency.

The police is also addressing the issue of adequate parking with the lodge and resort owners. They have instructed the lodge managements to maintain proper parking facility for their customers. The police asked them not to use loudspeakers in the resorts.