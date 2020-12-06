Don’t burden people by levying taxes: TDP MLAs urge State govt.

TDP MLAs have urged the State government not to burden people by levying taxes on them.
Speaking to the media, MLAs V. Ramakrishna Babu and Ganababu said the government was giving money in the name of schemes and at the same time extracting money from people in the form of taxes. They said the government spent more of the precious Assembly time suspending TDP members and there was hardly any fruitful discussion on public issues.
They said the building construction workers welfare fund was not at all utilised till now. Except liquor trade all businesses suffered losses, they said and added that the State government failed miserably in controlling COVID-19. They criticised the government for not paying salaries to COVID warriors for the last three months.
Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said the TDP members were not allowed to speak about people’s problems and issues in the House. He demanded withdrawal of the bill proposed to hike property tax. He said the government was using GVMC funds and was not providing any infra facilities. Party Visakhapatnam urban president Palla Srinivasa Rao was present.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath