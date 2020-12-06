Don’t burden people by levying taxes: TDP MLAs urge State govt.

TDP MLAs have urged the State government not to burden people by levying taxes on them.

Speaking to the media, MLAs V. Ramakrishna Babu and Ganababu said the government was giving money in the name of schemes and at the same time extracting money from people in the form of taxes. They said the government spent more of the precious Assembly time suspending TDP members and there was hardly any fruitful discussion on public issues.

They said the building construction workers welfare fund was not at all utilised till now. Except liquor trade all businesses suffered losses, they said and added that the State government failed miserably in controlling COVID-19. They criticised the government for not paying salaries to COVID warriors for the last three months.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said the TDP members were not allowed to speak about people’s problems and issues in the House. He demanded withdrawal of the bill proposed to hike property tax. He said the government was using GVMC funds and was not providing any infra facilities. Party Visakhapatnam urban president Palla Srinivasa Rao was present.