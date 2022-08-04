Do not fall prey to loan apps, Visakhapatnam police urge people

Staff Reporter August 04, 2022 20:59 IST

‘Several cases booked on the issue at various places in the State’

The city police have conducted meetings with general public, especially the youth, to create awareness over loan apps issue here on Thursday. Following instructions from Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, the police interacted with people and informed them not to get attracted towards loan apps under any circumstances. Explaining about the increase in number of loan app cases and harassment faced by the victims at various places across the State, the police also informed people that confidential details of their families and friends may be compromised if they use fraud loan apps.



