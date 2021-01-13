Visakhapatnam

District sees 15 new COVID cases

The district COVID-19 tally is inching closer to the 60,000-mark, with 15 new infections being recorded in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the tally increased to 59,966 as on Tuesday morning. The death toll stands at 528 as no deaths were reported in the past one day, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, 20 persons who were undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered, taking the tally of recoveries or discharges to 59,249, which is almost 98.8%. The number of active cases is 189.

