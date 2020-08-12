District-level monitoring committee formed to ensure safety in industries

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that a district-level committee has been formed to ensure that full-fledged safety measures are adopted before industries reopen after the lockdown due to the COVID-19.
At a meeting here on Wednesday, the Collector said that the government has issued orders based on the recommendations of the High Power Committee, which was formed after the styrene vapour leak at LG Polymers. The district-level committee would have the Joint Collector (A and W) as chairman, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Inspector of Boilers, Regional Officer of APPCB, Deputy Electrical Inspector and the District Fire Officer as Members and General Manager of District Industries Centre (DIC) as member-convener.
The industries and companies have to submit the Acts and guidelines to be followed by them in the prescribed format. The committee will organise special drives and check the implementation of safety norms and environmental clearances. The Collector said that in the first phase, the committee would inspect chemical, explosive industries, petroleum and those which come under red category and submit monthly reports.
The district-level committee would lead and coordinate with other expert teams in the event of any eventuality.
