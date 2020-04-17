District ahead State in distribution of essential commodities: JC

Stating that 98% of the distribution of essential commodities was completed by 7 a.m. in the district getting it the first position in the State, Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar complimented officials and staff concerned. The same should be achieved every day, he said. He held a video conference with ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji and RDOs on the distribution.

He also visited two fair price shops at Marikavalasa and three at Paradesipalem and additional counters that work through an app and ascertained from people on how they were functioning.

He later visited ‘Reliance Fresh’ at 104 Area and D Mart and ‘More’ shops at Birla Junction and compared rates there with those fixed by the government and made several suggestions to them.

Earlier, he and District Supply Officers Nirmalabai and Siva Kumar participated in a video-conference held by Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar on the distribution of essential commodities in the second phase.