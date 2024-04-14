Digital platform, Pradhaan, launched in Visakhapatnam to create awareness on importance of voting

April 14, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Pradhaan, a digital platform, has been launched in the city to create awareness among the electorate on the importance of voting in the general elections and help citizens in connecting with their local leaders apart from bringing out in public the real problems being faced by them.

Ms. Sudha Singh, an assistant professor at a private engineering college, who developed the platform, says: “Pradhaan works to empower people. They can indirectly express their views through the platform. It is not just a social media app. It is a digital platform designed for politicians, students, women, children and everyone.”

As of April 14 (Sunday), the platform already reached out to 1.37 lakh people, she said and added that the digital platform will mainly focus on the 2024 elections.

“Here, we are trying to reach out to the public with various orientation programmes, group discussions, seminars and meetings with students, especially young voters, on the importance of Right to Vote. This apart, we will also try to organise a meeting with politicians from different parties,” said Ms. Sudha Singh.

It also launched a campaign to encourage voting among people by allowing user to download a Digital Pledge Card through which the user can take the pledge to vote and share the card among his/her friends and family, she added.