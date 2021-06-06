Demolition of temporary sheds of special school draws protest

Founder-secretary of the school violated all norms, says GVMC Commissioner

A large number of parents along with their children staged a protest on Sunday, a day after the Town Planning Department of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) demolished a few temporary sheds, which were constructed in an open space in the Hidden Sprouts Special School for Mentally Handicapped Children.

Condemning the action of the GVMC officials, the parents alleged that the future of about 190 children was at stake. They stated that their children wish to spend more time in school rather than at home, as the management takes utmost care of the children. Even after the COVID-19 first wave, following requests from the parents, the management had conducted classes, they said.

“Many parents are daily wage earners and are unable to take care of the children. This school has filled the void through its service and we are grateful to the management, who are doing the service for free since many years. Demolition of the sheds and asking them to vacate is heart-wrenching,” some parents said.

Meanwhile, members of the Telugu Desam Party, the Jana Sena Party and a few other political parties came out in support to the school organiser and criticised the GVMC. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that the reserved open space in Sector-12, MVP Colony, was leased to founder-secretary of the school K. Srinivasa Rao for nominal rent for a period of one year in 2013.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao was also allowed to utilise the building on nominal monthly rent of ₹3,000 for office room for one year. According to the lease, the school is not eligible to utilise the open space outside the allotted structure. If the GVMC requires the premises for any one of its activities, the lease would stand cancelled and it could be taken over without prior intimation, she said.

“Taking undue advantage of the temporary allotment, he had occupied the open space, which is meant for a playground and had been continuing it unauthorisedly for the past seven years. He has also encroached and extended the office building with sheds, without prior approval,” Ms. Srijana said.

She said that as per the norms, no park/ open space in a layout shall be put to use than for the purpose for which it was reserved. Now to restore the park and to create playground, the school management was informed orally and also through a notice to vacate the premises well in advance.

Community hall

The GVMC has asked to vacate the site on or before June 4 and offered an alternative community hall, to which the school authorities did not respond. “The GVMC is ready to provide alternative accommodation at some other place and will not shirk its social responsibility,” she said.