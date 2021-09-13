Delay in generation of COVID test reports hits air passengers

Airlines insisting on the reports for issuance of boarding passes

Delay in the generation of RT-PCR test reports by labs and insistence by the airline companies on their production for issue of a boarding pass to travel in the country, in view of the mandatory guidelines, are getting the passengers on their nerves.

A young official, employed in a bank in Goa, came to see his parents in Visakhapatnam.

He gave his blood sample at a lab in the city for the test last Saturday. It is taking no less than 48 hours to generate the report.

He was scheduled to return to Goa on August 23 (Monday).

He booked the 1 p.m. flight to Hyderabad as he had to take another flight from there to Goa later in the evening. He was worried as did not receive the report on his mobile even after the issue of boarding passes. The airline, which initially issued the boarding passes for the flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad and for the onward journey to Goa, took back the Hyderabad-Goa boarding pass as he did not receive the test report till the last minute.

The airline was willing to allow him to travel up to Hyderabad but the onward journey would be subject to the passenger receiving the report by the time he reached Hyderabad. His parents were worried as he would have to return to Visakhapatnam or stay at a hotel in Hyderabad, if the report was not received by then.

The banker is not alone, there are a number of others, who are facing such problems in going to States like Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.

The health and safety protocols vary at airports in different States in the country and it is always advisable for passengers to check out the official website of the airline concerned before booking the tickets. The guidelines for travel to different airports within the country differ.

The RT-PCR test should have been taken not more than 72 hours before the journey at most airports. But those going to Andaman and Nicobar Islands the test should have been taken not more than 48 hours before the journey.

“The airport authorities can arrange RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests at the airport and issue the report to the passenger in a time-bound manner, after collecting the requisite fee from the passenger. In some States like Assam, RAT is done mandatorily on arrival and RT-PCR test is also done on arrival after collecting ₹500 from the passenger. Such measures will save passengers of the hassle and save them from unnecessary tension,” says a passenger.