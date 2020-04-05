Deepavali celebrations come early to Vizag

It looked like Deepavali celebrations as people lit lamps, candles, flashed torch light of cellphones and to express their solidarity to the fight against COVID-19, in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

At 9 p.m., siren was sounded at the ‘smart poles’ in the city. People released sky lanterns from theirs roof tops, while others burst crackers.

“This is the time for us to showcase the unity despite differences in religion, languages and traditions. We need to send a strong message to the world that India is one in the fight against COVID-19,” said G. Hanumantha Rao of MVP Colony.

“We lit candles at home and on the terrace,” said G. Narasimha Rao of TPT Colony, Seethammadhara.

“My mother lit lamps on the terrace of our apartment complex. It is a good idea to respond to the call of the Prime Minister and express solidarity. But, I have my reservations on the measures being taken to overcome the shortage of masks, gloves and PPEs for the frontline workers,” said Satish Bongarala from Appayyanagar.

Earlier, there was a rush for candles and diyas (earthen lamps) on Sunday morning. Traders made brisk business by setting up special counters.

Demand relief

The demand for power during the lockdown was 8,000 MW, when compared to 15,000 MW on normal days, say the Discom officials.

For APEPDCL, the total power demand is around 2,400 MW for the five districts and the relief for nine minutes was around 400 MW, said APEPDCL Director (Operations) Ramesh Prasad.

The load transfer for the nine minutes was handled by State Load Dispatch Centre, he said.