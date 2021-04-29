Visakhapatnam

Death of 14-year-old girl sparks protest at KGH

A 14-year-old girl died while undergoing COVID-19 treatment at KGH here on Wednesday.

Keerthi, the victim, was admitted to the KGH three days ago, after she was treated at a private hospital. The family members of the victim went to the KGH on Wednesday afternoon and found fault with the doctors and staff for not giving any information on the condition of Keerthi. The hospital authorities showed them CCTV footage of the girl undergoing treatment in the ward.

Later, in the evening the family members were informed that the girl died. Her family members alleged the girl died due to the negligence of the doctors and staged a protest.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 12:51:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/death-of-14-year-old-girl-sparks-protest-at-kgh/article34434414.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY