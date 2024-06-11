GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DCI gets ₹2,015 crore dredging contract from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority

Published - June 11, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) has won a contract from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) for maintenance dredging works in the Hooghly Estuary. The five-year contract is worth ₹2,015.88 crore.

The maintenance dredging is crucial for ensuring the navigability of the shipping channel, thereby facilitating smooth and efficient maritime operations in the region. The Hooghly Estuary is a vital waterway for maritime trade, and maintaining its depth is essential for the safe passage of vessels to and from the Haldia Dock.

DCIL chairman Madhaiyaan Angamuthu said, “Our team is committed to delivering high-quality dredging services that meet the stringent requirements of the project.”

