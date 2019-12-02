Daily flights from Vizag to Chennai, Hyderabad from Dec. 23

IndiGo will operate a new daily flight on the Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam-Chennai from December 23.
The flight from Chennai will land in Visakhapatnam at 6.25 a.m. and take off at 6.45 a.m. for Hyderabad. It will return from Hyderabad at 10.40 a.m. and take off to Chennai at 11.10 a.m.
APATA leaders K. Kumar Raja, O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma thanked Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana for his support in getting the clearances for the flight and the Naval authorities for agreeing to allot a slot during the peak hours.
The number of flight movements from the city has gone up from 60 to 78 a day in two-and-a-half months with the introduction of new services, said airport Director M. Raja Kishore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.