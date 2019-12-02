Daily flights from Vizag to Chennai, Hyderabad from Dec. 23

IndiGo will operate a new daily flight on the Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam-Chennai from December 23.

The flight from Chennai will land in Visakhapatnam at 6.25 a.m. and take off at 6.45 a.m. for Hyderabad. It will return from Hyderabad at 10.40 a.m. and take off to Chennai at 11.10 a.m.

APATA leaders K. Kumar Raja, O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma thanked Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana for his support in getting the clearances for the flight and the Naval authorities for agreeing to allot a slot during the peak hours.

The number of flight movements from the city has gone up from 60 to 78 a day in two-and-a-half months with the introduction of new services, said airport Director M. Raja Kishore.