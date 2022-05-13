Visakhapatnam

D. Gangadharam takes charge as new ADCP (Crimes) in Visakhapatnam

D. Gangadharam took charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) here on Friday. The post was lying vacant over a period of time, after former ADCP (Crimes) K. Venugopal Naidu had retired. After taking charge, the ADCP conducted a meeting with ACP, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of the crime wing. He was informed about the pending cases, history-sheet holders. He instructed the officers to put strict watch on the rowdy-sheeters to prevent crimes in the city.


