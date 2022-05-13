D. Gangadharam takes charge as new ADCP (Crimes) in Visakhapatnam
D. Gangadharam took charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) here on Friday. The post was lying vacant over a period of time, after former ADCP (Crimes) K. Venugopal Naidu had retired. After taking charge, the ADCP conducted a meeting with ACP, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of the crime wing. He was informed about the pending cases, history-sheet holders. He instructed the officers to put strict watch on the rowdy-sheeters to prevent crimes in the city.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.