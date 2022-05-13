D. Gangadharam takes charge as new ADCP (Crimes) in Visakhapatnam

D. Gangadharam took charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) here on Friday. The post was lying vacant over a period of time, after former ADCP (Crimes) K. Venugopal Naidu had retired. After taking charge, the ADCP conducted a meeting with ACP, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of the crime wing. He was informed about the pending cases, history-sheet holders. He instructed the officers to put strict watch on the rowdy-sheeters to prevent crimes in the city.