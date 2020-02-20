CUO invites applications for 30 UG, PG courses

Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput of Odisha is inviting applications from students for 30 UG and PG programmes, its Vice-chancellor I. Ramabrahmam has said.

“The university has joined the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) Consortium, a national level exam jointly regulated by 14 Central Universities. Applying for the entrance makes one elligible for choosing any UG, PG, M.Phil and Ph.D. programme being offered by all Central Universities,” Mr. Ramabrahmam told the media on Wednesday.

The CUO is offering 30 programmes including PG courses in Odia, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Anthropology, Sociology, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Statistics and MBA.

The other courses are two-year B.Ed., five-year integrated M.Sc. in mathematics, three year BCA, M.Phil in Anthropology, Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources and others, he said.

The entrance exam will be held in 120 centres across the country including Anantapur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Srikakulam, Palasa and Rajamahendravaram.

The varsity would be introducing many new courses in future such as executive MBA for working professionals, data analytic and artificial intelligence, the V-C said.

Registration

The registration for the CUCET can be done between March 16 and April 18 on the official website (https://www.cucet

exam.in/). The exam is conducted offline (pen and paper mode) for duration of two hours. Central University of Rajasthan is the conducting body of this examination this year.