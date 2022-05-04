Cruise liners to be operated between Visakhapatnam and Puducherry via Chennai from June 8

They can carry between 1,500 and 1,800 travellers

Cruise liners are expected to operated from Visakhapatnam very soon. Cruise liner ‘Empress’ will sail from Visakhapatnam to Puducherry via Chennai and back to Visakhapatnam. The fares would be based on the class of travel chosen by the passengers.

The Visakhapatnam Port officials approached the JM Baxi group for the operation of the service and representatives of the company have agreed to it, according to Visakhapatnam Port Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao.

This cruise liner can carry between 1,500 and 1,800 travellers.

The first service will come to Visakhapatnam on June 8 and the travellers will go for sightseeing in the city till the evening. The ship will leave Visakhapatnam for Puducherry at 8 p.m. on the same day and reach its destination on the morning of June 10. Travellers can go for sightseeing till the evening in Puducherry. The ship will sail from Puducherry at 7 p.m. and reach Chennai the next morning.

Though ‘Empress’ is a foreign cruise liner, the authorities have obtained permission to operate it only in Indian waters for sometime. Hence, travellers are not required to carry a passport. The ship has a host of attractions like food courts, restaurants, a swimming pool and fitness centre. Casino, spa and liquor would be available on board but they would be charged extra.

The cruise liner would be operated on June 15 and 22 also. Visakhapatnam Port will not have any role in the sale of tickets. Details can be had from the JM Baxi on the mobile no. 7947427737.