CPI to field candidate from Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency

The party is also likely to announce a candidate for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat

March 25, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy announced that the party has decided to contest from the Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at the executive body meeting of the CPI Visakhapatnam district council on Monday, Mr. Murthy said that the party was also planning to announce a candidate for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency.

Defining the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as crucial, he urged party workers to strive toward the success of the INDIA alliance. He called for the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP). “The INDIA alliance was growing in strength, and unable to bear it, the BJP was resorting to attacks and arrests of the Opposition,” he alleged.

CPI district committee secretary M. Pydiraju, executive members K. Satyanjaneya, A. Vimala, R. Srinivasa Rao, G.S.J. Atchuta Rao, G. Rambabu, M. Manmadha Rao, Sk. Rahaman and P. Chandrasekhar were among those who participated.

