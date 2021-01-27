COVID: ENC chief commends efforts of medical fraternity

‘All personnel maintained a high tempo of operations despite pandemic restrictions’

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain appreciated the efforts of all personnel of ENC, particularly from the medical fraternity and the healthcare workers, in limiting the impact of COVID-19 amongst the naval community. He was speaking on the occasion of Republic Day here on Tuesday.

He also complimented all personnel for maintaining a high tempo of operations by ships, submarines and aircraft squadrons in meeting all challenges on the Eastern Seaboard despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. He congratulated all frontline units for successful weapon firings and ensuring ordinance on target at all times.

Vice Admiral Jain emphasised the significance of Republic Day and how India became the Sovereign Republic by adopting the Indian Constitution which was drawn from the best practices from across the world by the framers of the Constitution, headed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

He also highlighted the restrictions on the fundamental rights imposed on armed forces personnel to ensure discipline and efficient discharge of their duties while safeguarding national security.

Earlier, after hoisting the national flag, he witnessed a ceremonial parade at the Parade Ground of INS Circars and later inspected a 50-men armed guard and reviewed 12 platoons comprising naval personnel drawn from all ships, submarines, establishments, and Defence Security Corps.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Chief of Staff, ENC, was the Conducting Officer of the Parade, and Commander Ravi Kiran was the Parade Commander.

The parade was attended by all Flag Officers, Commanding Officers of various ships, submarines, and establishments at the ENC. The parade concluded with the singing of the National Anthem by all present.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, all naval ships at Visakhapatnam were also ‘dressed overall’ with various signal flags displayed from their main mast to the front and rear flag poles.